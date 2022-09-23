Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.93. 28,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

