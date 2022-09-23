Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00011076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $342,905.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

