ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 146570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

ATAC Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

