Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

