Atlas Brown Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.78. The company had a trading volume of 493,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,043. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.