Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NEE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. 336,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.