Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,080. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average of $228.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

