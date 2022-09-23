Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,916 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,927. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

