Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,815 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

