Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.44 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00023406 BTC on popular exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047694 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.01618926 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035079 BTC.
About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token
Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.
Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token
