Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Atos Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

