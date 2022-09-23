ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 1.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 309,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
ATRenew Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
See Also
