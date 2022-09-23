ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Up 1.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 309,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.