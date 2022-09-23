AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

T traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. The company has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

