Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $691.86

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.86 ($8.36) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.25). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.25), with a volume of 38,621 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £94.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,231.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 685.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £9,430 ($11,394.39). In other Audioboom Group news, insider Stuart Last purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.60 ($12,068.15). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,430 ($11,394.39). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,080.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

