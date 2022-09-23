AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Up 1.4%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 41,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 99,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

AUO Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Get AUO alerts:

AUO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.2456 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.