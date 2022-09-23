Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.20

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 12716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

