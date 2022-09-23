AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,420.38

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,420.38 ($29.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,054 ($36.90). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,048 ($36.83), with a volume of 998,246 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVV. Barclays cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,113 ($37.61) in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,278.25 ($39.61).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,567.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,425.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.62.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.