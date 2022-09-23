AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,555.71.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.53.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.