Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

