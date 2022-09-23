Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 90,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,559. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.