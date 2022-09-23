Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.18

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 250898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 813,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.