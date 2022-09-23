Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

