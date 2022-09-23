Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.7 %

BAC traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $31.29. 982,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,124,100. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

