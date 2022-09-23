Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

