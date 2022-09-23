Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,421,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BMO traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $89.82. 17,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.