BankSocial (BSL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million

BankSocial (BSL) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, BankSocial has traded up 80.1% against the dollar. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $129,619.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BankSocial

BankSocial launched on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BankSocial’s official website is www.banksocial.io. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

