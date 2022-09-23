Barclays Lowers Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target to €87.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

AGX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,183. Argan has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Argan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Argan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

