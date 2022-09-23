Barclays Lowers Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target to €87.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Argan Stock Down 2.5 %
AGX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,183. Argan has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.