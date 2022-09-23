Barclays Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.30.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $150.34 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

