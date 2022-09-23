BarnBridge One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 15% against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00026270 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

