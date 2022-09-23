Barton Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Barton Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.29% of Coupa Software worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Coupa Software by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Down 1.2 %

COUP stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $61.45. 47,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,317. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,253. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

