Barton Investment Management Sells 280 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barton Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 35,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

