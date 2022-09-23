Barton Investment Management Sells 527 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 5.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $3,722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $15.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $593.80. 19,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $663.36 and its 200-day moving average is $682.54. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $868.82.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

