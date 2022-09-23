BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.46

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.46 and traded as low as $17.98. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 30,936 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

