Benchmark Begins Coverage on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 613,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 572,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after purchasing an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

