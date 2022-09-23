Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 838,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,913,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Bens Creek Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.30 million and a PE ratio of 690.00.

Insider Transactions at Bens Creek Group

In other news, insider David Harris acquired 69,832 shares of Bens Creek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($30,376.41).

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

