Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $11.00. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,205 shares changing hands.

Berkshire Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.