BG Investment Services Inc. Acquires 4,509 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 19.2% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 15,877,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

