BG Investment Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Aviation accounts for 0.1% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.2 %

ACHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 48,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 487,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

