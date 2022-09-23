BG Investment Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Aviation accounts for 0.1% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.2 %
ACHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 48,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation
In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 487,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.