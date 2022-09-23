BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $69,380.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.62 or 1.00036839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005959 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00064936 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.