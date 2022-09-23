Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares.

Big Cypress Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Cypress Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

