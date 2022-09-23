Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £120,950 in Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.56), for a total value of £120,950 ($146,145.48).

Big Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:BIG opened at GBX 298 ($3.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £865.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7,450.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.52. Big Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 188.21 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 374 ($4.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

