Bing Xue Sells 875 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63.

On Monday, July 18th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $71,385.21.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,434. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $880.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

