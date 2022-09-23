Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0683 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.26 million and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00078141 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

