Bitcoiva 1-Day Volume Tops $166,764.00 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $14.45 or 0.00077266 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $231.83 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

