BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for about 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,104,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 5,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

