Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 192489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Blackrock Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

