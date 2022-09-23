BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.60

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 351211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

