Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 165 ($1.99). 277,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 683% from the average session volume of 35,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £124.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.07.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.