Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,314.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

