B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.71

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 26549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

