B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.71

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 26549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.